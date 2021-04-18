Student’s Name: Aleesha Bergman
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale High School
Parents Names: Vicki Haddock and Todd Bergman
Siblings Names/Ages: Trevor Bergman (age 25) and Hunter Bergman (age 22)
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
Volleyball, student council, National Honor Society, band, FCCLA, FBLA, and musical.
What is your favorite memory of high school?
When Ashton crawled through the ceiling tiles during band.
What is your favorite class and why?
Hospitality and Tourism, because it involves travel.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Stay involved with as many activities as you can.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan on attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. I would like to get my bachelor’s degree in business. In five years I hope to be graduated and be able to find a good job.