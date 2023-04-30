Student’s Name: Aiden Wurdinger-Meyer
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Clint Meyer and Krystal Meyer
Siblings Names/Ages: Zoe 20, Silas 8, lily 8, Alvin 2, Olivia 2
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA
What is your favorite memory of high school? FFA trips and competitions.
What is your favorite class and why? Welding, because it is the career I will pursue after high school.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Playing during recess and chess club.
What will you miss after you graduate?
The friends I have made while here.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to go to Northeast Community College for welding and to get my welding certifications there.
What are three things on your bucket list?
Travel to many places around the world.