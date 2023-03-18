Student’s Name: Aiden Kuester
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Parents Names: Trent & Hannah Hoefer and Aaron & Timmeree Gadeken.
Siblings Names/Ages: Carson Jones, Bryson Gadeken, Jaycee Gadeken, Corbin Hoefer, Josslyn Hoefer, Cason Hoefer and Breckin Hoefer.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, wrestling, track, golf, FFA and FBLA.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Playing in Lincoln for the state title with my boys.
What is your favorite class and why? Economics, because it was fun to learn about the stock markets.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Mr. Eickholt told Hayden to go get a paper from his mailbox at school and Hayden Wilkinson walked to Mr. Eickholt’s actual house and grabbed his mail.
What will you miss after you graduate? Hanging with the boys everyday.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Attend college and study something in ag. In five years, I want to be graduated and find a home.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go skydiving, become a millionaire and go to a Parker McCollum concert.