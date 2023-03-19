Student’s Name: Adrienne Parker
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Student’s Name: Adrienne Parker
Student’s School: Summerland High School
Parents Names: Daniel and Nicole Parker
Siblings Names/Ages: Aubrey (15) and Reagan (13) Parker
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Speech, one-act, track, cross country, FBLA, FCCLA
What is your favorite memory of high school? Going to All-State choir with Lenora Kester and Mrs. Heithoff my senior year.
What is your favorite class and why? Band and choir, because the students in those groups with me are so fun. My teacher, Mrs. Heithoff, is also amazing.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? In kindergarten, on St. Patrick’s Day, my teacher pretended that leprechauns trashed our room and I believed it for many years afterward.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss all of my younger friends, including my two younger sisters. I will also miss my parents.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to go to the University of Nebraska in Kearney. I plan to double major in political science and music and then minor in public law. I hope to be in law school at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in five years.What are three things on your bucket list? Play with an orchestra, visit the Kindred Spirits mailbox in North Carolina, and see the aurora borealis.