Student’s Name: Adrian Mejia Moncada
Student’s School: Summerland Public Schools
Parents Names: Hortencia Mejia Fernando Mejia
Siblings/Age: Omar Mejia15,
Jennie Mejia 13.
What is your favorite class and why? Art class because I like painting even though i’m not good at it.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Art class the most just because I am in a class with my brother and other friends.
What will you miss after you graduate? Art class the most just because I am in a class with my brother and other friends.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I don’t have any future plans I’ll just go with the flow I guess but I do want a mk4 Supra So maybe save up for that or something.
What are three things on your bucket list?
Go skydiving, go hang gliding, and probably use one of those wing suits or birdman suits.