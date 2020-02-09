Adam Dreger

Meet Adam Dreger

School: Elgin High School

Parents Names: Gary and Denise Dreger

Siblings Names/Ages: None

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, Basketball, Golf, Track, Speech, One Act, FFA

What is your favorite memory of high school? Scoring the game winning shot against Creighton my freshman year.

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Work hard and don’t be scared of a challenge

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and study Agricultural Education. In 5 years I see myself teaching the younger generations.

