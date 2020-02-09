Meet Adam Dreger
School: Elgin High School
Parents Names: Gary and Denise Dreger
Siblings Names/Ages: None
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, Basketball, Golf, Track, Speech, One Act, FFA
What is your favorite memory of high school? Scoring the game winning shot against Creighton my freshman year.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Work hard and don’t be scared of a challenge
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and study Agricultural Education. In 5 years I see myself teaching the younger generations.