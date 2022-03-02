Student’s Name: Abby Hemenway
Student’s School: Pope John
Parents Names: Shawn and Laura Hemenway
Siblings Names/Ages: Trista Hemenway 17, Connor Hemenway 13.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I participated in volleyball, one-act and musical.
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory is from sophomore year when everyone was on the March for Life and there were like ten kids left in high school so we went on a field trip to Neligh.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is government cause I enjoy learning and knowing about our government and how it works.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
My favorite memory is being homeschooled for elementary school.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss the convenience of high school.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I am planning to go Concordia and majoring in elementary education. In five years, I hope to be graduated from college with a touching job somewhere around my hometown.
What are three things on your bucket list? I’d like to go on vacation to a beach, maybe travel to another country, and go scuba diving.