Student’s Name: Aaron Suckstorf
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Heather and Brian Suckstorf
Siblings Names/Ages: Matthew Suckstorf, 21 years old, Nathan Suckstorf, 24 years old
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I participated in creating the yearbook for a few years
What is your favorite memory of high school? Really just being able to find myself and who I really am
What is your favorite class and why? I enjoy English, as much as I don’t read, literary analysis is very interesting to me
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? I enjoyed most recesses in elementary school, not many classes though
What will you miss after you graduate? I’ll miss many of the teachers here, a lot of them are nice folks
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I hope to start working a job, I don’t have much interest in college, as I’m not sure what I’d do for a career
What are three things on your bucket list? To write a book, to have my own apartment, to write a song