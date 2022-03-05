Thankful is a word Antelope County Sheriff Bob Moore said repeatedly Saturday morning.
Staring at a semi sitting crossways on County Road 167 north of the sheriff's office, Moore said he was thankful the southbound semi, who's driver had a medical emergency, didn't continue into Neligh and through the Highway 275 and 14 junction.
"I don't know yet if he was alert to make that decision, but I'm thankful it happened out here," Moore said.
Last June, three people were killed when a semi went through the Highway 275 and 14 intersection and struck a car in the parking lot of McNally Law Office.
Moore said Saturday's accident was called in at 7:46 a.m. The semi driver, who has not been identified at this time, was southbound on Highway 14 and took the hill to the east through the pasture until hitting the blacktop north of there sheriff's office.
County Road 167 is commonly used to enter Neligh from Highway 14.
The truck, which Moore said was hauling meat, stopped on top of the blacktop, spreading diesel fuel across the road and dragging tree branches beneath the trailer. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
"This is pretty unique," Moore said. "I'm just thankful he went off the road here and didn't keep going down the hill because obviously this was going to be an accident somewhere. It ended up being an accident out here and not at a major intersection again."
The driver was transported by Neligh Rescue to Antelope Memorial Hospital. The semi is owned by Schuster Trucking of Le Mars, Iowa.
Multiple semi wreckers were being used to remove the semi on Saturday morning. The county road was expected to reopen before noon.