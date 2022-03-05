Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.