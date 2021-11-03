Law enforcement were seen entering two residences in northern Antelope County on Friday afternoon.
Antelope County Sheriff Bob Moore confirmed that the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department, Holt County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol executed two search warrants simultaneously in Orchard on Friday.
Moore would not confirm the locations of the search warrants executed.
He said the warrants alleged that both stolen property and drugs were at the locations searched. Moore said items discovered during those searches sparked a new investigation but would not comment on what was found at the locations.
Moore would not comment on whether anyone was taken into custody during the search but said the same agencies are continuing to work together on the ongoing investigation.