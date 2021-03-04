The Antelope County News, which owns the Neligh News & Leader, Orchard News and Clearwater Record-Ewing News, is advising subscribers not to provide their credit card information to anyone calling to request it.
Publisher Carrie Pitzer said several subscribers have notified her that they were called by an unknown individual seeking their credit card information to renew their newspaper. She said this is a scam call.
"Our company does not call current subscribers seeking their renewal. We notify our subscribers by mail and ask them to either call us with payment or send a check to our address. We will not call," Pitzer said. "Please do not give out any personal information over the phone to someone calling for this information."
Pitzer said the scam calls received on Thursday told subscribers that their subscription to the Neligh News & Leader was about to expire, and the resident needed to provide their credit card information to ensure that did not happen. These calls were not from the Antelope County News, Neligh News & Leader, Orchard News or Clearwater Record-Ewing News.
If anyone has concerns about their subscription, Pitzer said they are welcome to call the newspaper at 402-887-4000.