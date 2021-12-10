Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.