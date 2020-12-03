Lights were strung with care by members of the Orchard Economic Development Association while they decorated the park on Monday.
The OEDA decorated the Orchard Park in preparation for the Christmas lighting on Dec. 5. The Orchard community has multiple holiday events coming up.
At 4 p.m. on Saturday, Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the park by horse and wagon. Parents are encouraged to drive their children through the park to enjoy the lighting ceremony, as well as talk to Santa and receive a treat bag.
Tammy Cheatum, president of the OEDA, encourages community members to join in the festivities on Saturday. “We are excited to provide this for our community and the people driving through our town,” she said.
The lighting will follow the drive through Santa at 5:15 p.m.
“All the work is worth it when we plug the lights in and see how beautiful it looks,” Cheatum said.