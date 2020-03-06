Rusty Rautenberg of Elkhorn Valley has been named an assistant coach for the 8th Annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic this summer.
The annual Red vs White game will be held on Saturday, June 13 at Veteran’s Memorial Field in Norfolk. Kickoff is set for noon.
Dan Maresh of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lions-Decator has been selected the head coach for the White Team and will be joined by Rautenberg, Mason Alitz of BRLD, T.J Hilsinger of BRLD, Shon King of Norfolk Public School, David Stricklin of Humphrey St. Francis.
Rautenberg has been coaching for 23 years as a head or assistant coach. He was head coach at Lindsay Holy Family from 1994-2005. During this time, his teams won two state championships and two state runners up while qualifying for the playoffs nine times. He then headed to Elkhorn Valley Schools where he was the head coach from 2007-2016, leading the Falcons to three semi-final games in 6-man football. He is currently an assistant at Elkhorn Valley where the Falcons qualified for the 8-man playoffs in 2019. His career record as a head coach is 121-78.
Steve Neptune of West Holt High School will be the head coach for the Red Team. His staff will include Justin Jordan of Lutheran High Northeast, Joe Kvidera of Emerson-Hubbard, Chris Nemetz of West Holt, Colin Schurman of Stuart Public School and Cody Volk of Pender.