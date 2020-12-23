The Nebraska Department of Transportation is again asking motorists not to travel during today's Blizzard Warning.
According to the NDOT, highway conditions are continuing to worsen as snow accumulation and high wind gusts continue. Officials said it's difficult to gage the amount of snow that has fallen due to the wind, but estimates are between 4-6 inches.
There have been multiple reports of minor accidents, vehicles sliding into ditches and
Antelope County is in a Blizzard Warning through 9 p.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches was forecast with winds gusting 45 to 60 mph leading to considerable blowing snow.
Dangerous travel expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds will produce strong cross winds for travelers, and may lead to isolated power outages and downed tree branches.