A triple-header concert will follow Saturday's performance of the Clearwater Rodeo this summer.
Riley Green, Tyler Rich and the Dylan Bloom Band are scheduled to take the stage on Saturday, June 27.
No ticket information is available at this time.
The Dylan Bloom Band, a popular Nebraska group, will open up the show, followed by Tyler Rich.
Headliner Riley Green will close out the Clearwater show. Green's top hits include "There Was This Girl" and "I Wish Grandpas Never Died."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.