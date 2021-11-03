The applications for the Ribbon Tree will be available by October 30 to pick up at Willows, Golden Living Center, Heritage Bank, Pinnacle Bank, AMH Family Practice, Neligh Clinic, Neligh-Oakdale Pre-school, Health and Human Services Office, Thriftway, Neligh Library, and at the Neligh-Oakdale website (http://www.nelighoakdaleschools.com).
In Elgin, the applications can be picked up at Dean’s Market, the Elgin Public School website (https://www.elgineagles.org) or the St. Boniface website (https://pjcrusaders.org)
The applications need to be returned or mailed to Health and Human Services 501 M Street, Neligh, NE 68756 by Wednesday, November 10th or email to Patti.Brady@nebraska.gov.
This ongoing project sponsored by the Neligh-Oakdale FCCLA and The Young Women’s Club provides families as well as residents of the Golden Living Center and The Willows with an opportunity for a better Christmas.
If you’d like to purchase a gift for the Ribbon Tree, you can find them on Christmas trees at the Heritage Bank and Pinnacle Bank in Neligh on or after November 17th. All gifts should be placed under the trees no later than December 13.