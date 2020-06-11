A traveling photo memorial honoring Nebraska's fallen soldiers is set to visit Ewing this summer.
The photo memorial, "Remembering our Fallen," honors the brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives during the war on terror. It will be hosted by the Village of Ewing.
This exhibit will be set up in the Village building on main street from June 29 through the July 4 for viewing during regular village office hours.
The cost to host this exhibit is $500. Those who would like to donate to help defray this cost may leave contributions at the village office or in the drop box outside or mail them to the Village office at P.O. Box 333 Ewing, NE 68735. Donors are asked to include a notation that their donation is for Nebraska’s Fallen Exhibit.
This exhibit is made possible by Patriotic Productions, a non-profit organization based in Omaha and run by Bill and Evonne Williams. The project is committed to American veterans and their families.
Other projects by Patriotic Productions are the American Spirit Summit for high school students, living history short films with veterans sharing their experiences so their memories can be preserved, and honor flights to Washington D.C. that have transported over 3500 veterans of WW2, Korean and Vietnam to tour our capitol.
Any proceeds raised above the $500 amount to host the exhibit will be donated to Patriotic Productions for future projects. Any help would be greatly appreciated.