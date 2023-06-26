Thompson

After missing in action for 72 years, the remains of PFC Dale Thompson of Valentine are returning home today.

Cherry County Veterans Service Officer Shawn Hamling said Thompson’s remains will be flown to Omaha, then driven the rest of the way to Valentine with an escort of VFW and Legion Riders. He said the remains are scheduled to land in Omaha at 12:36 p.m. on Tuesday. They will then travel up Highway 275 to Highway 20 and are expected to arrive in Valentine sometime between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to welcome Thompson home along the route. 

