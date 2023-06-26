After missing in action for 72 years, the remains of PFC Dale Thompson of Valentine are returning home today.
Cherry County Veterans Service Officer Shawn Hamling said Thompson’s remains will be flown to Omaha, then driven the rest of the way to Valentine with an escort of VFW and Legion Riders. He said the remains are scheduled to land in Omaha at 12:36 p.m. on Tuesday. They will then travel up Highway 275 to Highway 20 and are expected to arrive in Valentine sometime between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to welcome Thompson home along the route.
A funeral with full military honors will then be held Friday at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine, beginning at 11 a.m. Thompson’s remaining family members will be presented with a Purple Heart at that time.
The oldest of three children born to Earl and Mabel Thompson, he joined the Army in 1950 at the age of 18 and served in Heavy Mortar Company, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). Thompson was reported missing in action on December 2, 1950, during battle with enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered, and there is no evidence that he was ever a prisoner of war.
On July 27, 2018, following the summit between former President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.
The remains were accessioned into the DPAA laboratory in Hawaii for identification. Using circumstantial and material evidence, scientists were able to identify PFC Thompson from among these remains on Nov. 28, 2022. He is memorialized on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.