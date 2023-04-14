Chris Redding of Elgin has been selected as one of 11 adult volunteers who is being recognized with 2023 Nebraska 4-H Volunteer Awards.
Recipients will be celebrated during a recognition ceremony at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 8:06 pm
Eleven individuals are receiving Outstanding Adult Volunteer Awards. These awards recognize current volunteers who have served more than four years in their local 4-H community. One individual is recognized for each Nebraska Extension Engagement Zone. Recipients include:
The Nebraska 4-H Volunteer Awards honor individuals who are making meaningful and lasting contributions to their local 4-H communities.
"All across the state, Nebraska 4-H volunteers do incredible work to provide opportunities for our youth," says Jill Goedeken, 4-H Professional Development and Volunteer Extension Educator. "These volunteers generously give their time, energy, and creativity to help develop the next generation of leaders, and we are thrilled to be able to recognize their contributions."
Other awards are:
The Vrbka, Ott and King Families from Polk County is receiving the Multi-Generation Family of Volunteers Award. Additional family members include:
This award recognizes a family with at least three generations of active 4-H volunteers.
Lindsay Mendenhall, 4-H member in Chase County, is receiving the Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award. This award recognizes a 4-H member, ages 14-18, who has made a meaningful impact on their local 4-H community.