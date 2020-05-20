Due to the COVID 19 pandemic the Boy Scouts will not be able to assist with placing flags on the graves of local veterans at Laurel Hill Cemetery this year. Help is needed to decorate the graves of our veterans with the flag they fought to defend. Volunteers are being asked to meet at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh at 10:00 a.m. Saturday May 23, 2020 to place the flags on the individual veteran gravesites. Volunteers are also being sought to help pick up the flags at 7:00 p.m. on Memorial Day. Questions can be directed to Andy Beyer superintendent of the cemetery (402) 929-0871.