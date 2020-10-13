Bailey Boswell had "murder lust" when she killed and dismembered Sydney Loofe, suggested Prosecutor Mike Guinan during his two hours of closing arguments Tuesday.
"If nothing else, this was an orgasmic desire to torture and kill," he told the jury.
Guinan used the state's evidence and a Powerpoint presentation to lay out a timeline leading to Loofe's death and dismemberment.
"Premeditation, premeditation, premeditation," he said while detailing the large amounts of bleach and Drano that were purchased before Boswell's date with Loofe.
Guinan followed it up by describing how law enforcement tracked down Boswell and her co-defendant Aubrey Trail.
"Without law enforcement, we don't ever find Sydney Loofe," he said.
After a lunch break, the defense attorney is expected to give his closing arguments.
