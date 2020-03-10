A presumptive positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in a Crofton student, according to a release from the Crofton Community School late Tuesday night.
No specific information was given about the student who tested positive for COVID19.
The school announced they will be closing through Friday and no speech would be held on Wednesday.
The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of the first presumptive positive coronavirus case in their district on Tuesday evening.
"The person started experiencing symptoms Thursday, March 5th," the press release stated. "NCDHD has initiated contact investigations and have been rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps."
**UPDATE**
Crofton Public Schools plan to close school March 11-13, including all school events and activities, out of precaution to limit exposure to a presumptive positive COVID-19 case.
Potential exposure events that community members should be aware of include:
- Girls State Basketball Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Weeping Water Game held in Lincoln, NE on March 5th at 9:00 AM. This game was held at Lincoln Southwest High School. Exposures may have occurred in the Hartington Cedar Catholic general fan section.
- Girls State Basketball Crofton vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur held in Lincoln, NE on March 5th at 7:00 PM. This game was held at Lincoln North Star High School. Exposures may have occurred in the Crofton general fan section.
- Crofton Elementary forth-sixth grade students and staff who attended school on March 10th
If you believe you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, please stay home and away from others. If you feel you are sick enough to see a healthcare provider, please call ahead.
The health department will be gathering more information March 11, on individuals that feel they were exposed. The school closure situation will be re-evaluated Friday.
NCDHD officials said "identified close contacts will self-quarantine (stay home) and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms."
"At this time, we are encouraging the community to self-monitor their symptoms. Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you feel you are ill, please call your provider and follow their next steps."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.