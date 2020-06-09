Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Windy. A steady rain this evening, with showers continuing overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. A steady rain this evening, with showers continuing overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.