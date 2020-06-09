Houses and businesses throughout the Village of Orchard remain dark this morning. Power has been out since about 7 a.m. due to severe weather.
Crews from North Central Public Power District have determined the issue and are working on repairs.
Windy. A steady rain this evening, with showers continuing overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Updated: June 9, 2020 @ 3:35 pm
