POSITIVE CASE

North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of a new positive COVID-19 case in Antelope County. Case investigations are currently ongoing. The case is currently in isolation.  

NCDHD would also like to report seven (7) additional recoveries across the district today.

Holt County – 1 new recovery

Pierce County – 1 new recovery

Knox County – 2 new recoveries

Antelope County – 3 new recoveries

New cases and recoveries are reflected in per county totals breakdown below.

Case count update as of 7/21/2020 at 2:00 PM: 72 Total Cases (TC), 58 Recoveries (R), and 1 Death (D).  Reminder that Total Case (TC) numbers are represented first, and of those total cases the number of Recovered (R) persons is represented second, and total case related Deaths (D) is represented third.

Antelope: TC: 17 R: 11, D: 1            Keya Paha: TC:  0

Boyd: TC: 1, R: 1                                Knox: TC: 28 R: 27

Brown: TC: 0                                      Pierce: TC: 16 R: 11

Cherry: TC: 3 R: 1                              Rock: TC: 2, R: 2

Holt: TC: 5 R: 5

