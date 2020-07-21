North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of a new positive COVID-19 case in Antelope County. Case investigations are currently ongoing. The case is currently in isolation.
NCDHD would also like to report seven (7) additional recoveries across the district today.
Holt County – 1 new recovery
Pierce County – 1 new recovery
Knox County – 2 new recoveries
Antelope County – 3 new recoveries
New cases and recoveries are reflected in per county totals breakdown below.
Case count update as of 7/21/2020 at 2:00 PM: 72 Total Cases (TC), 58 Recoveries (R), and 1 Death (D). Reminder that Total Case (TC) numbers are represented first, and of those total cases the number of Recovered (R) persons is represented second, and total case related Deaths (D) is represented third.
Antelope: TC: 17 R: 11, D: 1 Keya Paha: TC: 0
Boyd: TC: 1, R: 1 Knox: TC: 28 R: 27
Brown: TC: 0 Pierce: TC: 16 R: 11
Cherry: TC: 3 R: 1 Rock: TC: 2, R: 2
Holt: TC: 5 R: 5