Pope John will celebrate the Class of 2020 with a graduation ceremony on Sunday, July 19 at p.m. in the St. Boniface Auditorium.
With the guidelines set as of June 22 through July 31, the school is allowed to have 50 percent occupancy at the graduation ceremony. Therefore, each senior will have tickets for 20 guests. Each guest will need to present their ticket at the door. Twenty chairs will be set up together for the family and guests of each graduate. Parents are asked to sit together in the aisle chairs. There will be no bleacher seating.
The graduation ceremony will not be open to the student body or public. Entry by invitation only (ticket). The Pope John School will Livestream the ceremony.