The Pope John one act team placed fourth and earned 10 outstanding actor awards at the D2-3 district competition in Leigh on Wednesday.
Chambers High School was crowned champion and Leigh was selected runner up. Other schools in the district were: Lindsay Holy Family, Scribner-Snyder, Newman Grove, Elgin Public and Spalding Academy.
Pope John cast members earning outstanding actor awards were: Allyson Selting, Trista Hemenway, Skylar Reestman, Natalie Reicks, Matthew Dilly, Linus Borer, Samuel Hemenway, Cale Kinney, Skyler Meis and Kaylee Ramold.
They are under the direction of Jessie Reestman and Alan Reicks.