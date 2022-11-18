Pope John won the NVC East One Act competition held at Neligh-Oakdale on Tuesday with their performance of "Ug, The Caveman Musical."
Skyler Meis, who portrayed "Bandala," was named outstanding actress in the NVC East. Others from Pope John receiving acting awards were Sam Hemenway, Linus Borer, Emma Lea Ruterbories, Jack Barlow, Matthew Dilly and Cale Kinney.
Neligh-Oakdale's production of "The Perils of Lulu" earned conference runner up. Graysen Sauser, who played Lance Hepplewhite," was selected as the NVC East's outstanding actor. Other Neligh-Oakdale acting award selections were Daniella Parra, Leonardo Luna-Duran, Mallory Belitz and Robert Dewey.
Team placings were: 1. Pope John, 2. Neligh-Oakdale, 3. Elgin Public, 4. Summerland, 5. Elkhorn Valley, 6. Niobrara, 7. Verdigre.
Others recognized with acting awards were:
Elgin Public: Isabella Smidt, William Heilhecker, Jack Wemhoff, Austin Good and Ethan Hinkle
Summerland: Lenora Kester, Bryna Umphress, Faith King, Julie Olivan, Carlee Livingston, Alanna Doll, Olga Mendoza and Ashley Melcher
Elkhorn Valley: Kody Qualset, Madison Parker, Skyler Tegeler and Kadence DeWitt
Niobrara: Olivia Holz, Billie Pritchett, Mya Chohon, Chloe Hanzlik and Harley Stark
Verdigre: Gabrielle Pavlik, Isaac Pavlik, Cody Wickersham, Taylor Teadtke and Heidi Hollman
To view more photos of every performance, click the following link: