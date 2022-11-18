Pope John

Pope John won the NVC East One Act competition held at Neligh-Oakdale on Tuesday with their performance of "Ug, The Caveman Musical."

Skyler Meis, who portrayed "Bandala," was named outstanding actress in the NVC East. Others from Pope John receiving acting awards were Sam Hemenway, Linus Borer, Emma Lea Ruterbories, Jack Barlow, Matthew Dilly and Cale Kinney.

