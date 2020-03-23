With this as our background, we have received the recommendation on March 23 of our North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) that “public and parochial schools should not plan on returning to school [buildings] for the 2019-2020 school year.” In discussion with the combined school boards of Pope John XXIII and St. Boniface schools, we are definitively closing our school building (and continuing learning at homes digitally and through enrichment exercises) through May 1. The combined boards plan to meet again on April 24, if compulsory directives from our state government does not come prior to this.
The Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt has said that learning should continue in the best way that we can during this time. This is not a “closing of school” or an extended Spring Break. This is a time of learning in this 4th quarter of the year!! We will not be having school in the summer. The commissioner is waiving the requirements for being “in session” or onsite. The commissioner wants us to plan for continuity in our education so that students will be able to move forward to the next grade in the Fall. This means that high school seniors need to complete their 4th Quarter requirements to receive their graduation diplomas. This means that we will work to pick up where we left off in our other grades in the Fall as well."