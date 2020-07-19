Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms likely, especially during the morning. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 20, 2020 @ 12:23 am