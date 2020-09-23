Pope John XXIII Central Catholic will kick off their Homecoming week in Elgin on Sunday, Sept. 27.
Homecoming candidates are Alyssa Burenheide, Marissa Preister, Layne Bullock, Kirsten Krebs, Harlie Bode, Jasmine Dozler, Allyson Selting, Ashtyn Meis, Natalie Bauer and Skylar Reestman.
Coronation is set for Sunday evening at 7 p.m. in the St. Boniface Gym, followed by cheers, relay competitions, and if time, ultimate frisbee. Dress up days were chosen by the Student Council. There will be points given for best dressed and percentage of class participation throughout the week.
Schedule of events:
Sunday, Sept 27 - Coronation 7:00 followed by games
Monday, Sept 28 - Color Day
Tuesday, Sept 29 - Elderly Day
Wednesday, Sept 30 - Class Group Day
Thursday, October 1 - Country vs Country Club Day
Friday, October 2 - Spirit Day