The 2021 Homecoming queen candidates have been announced for Elgin Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School.
Queen candidates are Emily Mlnarik, Natalie Reicks, Abby Hemenway, Kaylee Ramold, Trista Hemenway and Lexi Bode.
Coronation will be held in the school gym on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. On coronation night, each class will perform their class cheer directly following the coronation. The students will then break into classes to play Hungry, Hungry Hippo and then into houses to play volleyball.
Spirit Week will continue with dress up days on Monday, Oct. 4.
Dress Up Days are:
Monday: Dress as something that starts with the first letter of your name
Tuesday: Decade’s Day
Wednesday: Athletes vs Mathletes
Thursday: Class theme - each class chooses a theme
Friday: Spirit Day