Pope John queen candidates

The 2021 Homecoming queen candidates have been announced for Elgin Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School.

Queen candidates are Emily Mlnarik, Natalie Reicks, Abby Hemenway, Kaylee Ramold, Trista Hemenway and Lexi Bode.  

Coronation will be held in the school gym on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. On coronation night, each class will perform their class cheer directly following the coronation. The students will then break into classes to play Hungry, Hungry Hippo and then into houses to play volleyball.

Spirit Week will continue with dress up days on Monday, Oct. 4.

Dress Up Days are:

  • Monday: Dress as something that starts with the first letter of your name

  • Tuesday: Decade’s Day

  • Wednesday: Athletes vs Mathletes 

  • Thursday: Class theme - each class chooses a theme

  • Friday: Spirit Day 

0
0
0
0
0