A Neligh-based marketing and media company has acquired its third newspaper in the last five weeks.
Greeley Citizen owner Marty Callahan announced this week that he sold his newspaper to Pitzer Digital, LLC, who assumed ownership on Friday, Nov. 25. Callahan will continue as a senior writer with the publication.
Carrie Pitzer announced several week ago that Pitzer Digital purchased newspapers, the Spalding Enterprise and the Cedar Rapids Press, from owner Dave Bopp. With the Greeley Citizen purchase, Pitzer Digital now owns all of the newspapers in Greeley County. The Cedar Rapids Press is located just inside Boone County.
“With the acquisition of both Spalding and Cedar Rapids, adding Greeley made sense to both Marty and me,” said Pitzer, who serves as publisher for all of the Pitzer Digital newspapers. “We are excited about the purchase, which wouldn’t be possible without Marty wanting to stay with us as a writer. His knowledge of the area is vital to this transition, and it’s nice having him as excited about this opportunity as we are.”
The transition will happen quickly with Pitzer Digital taking over printing for this week’s issue.
“If we were going to add Greeley, it had to be right now,” Pitzer said. “This next issue will showcase what we plan to bring to the Greeley, Spalding, Cedar Rapids, Wolbach, Scotia and North Loup area — color photos, local news, community events and great sports coverage. We believe in a hyperlocal approach to news and sports, and we’re excited to share that with our readers and new communities."
Pitzer Digital also owns the Antelope County News, Knox County News and Stanton Register.