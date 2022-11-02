The Spalding Enterprise and Cedar Rapids Press will be under new ownership later this month.
David Bopp has sold the newspapers to Pitzer Digital, LLC, a publishing company based in Neligh. Bopp’s final newspapers will be the November 25 issues.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. High 62F. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph..
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 9:51 am
The Spalding Enterprise and Cedar Rapids Press will be under new ownership later this month.
David Bopp has sold the newspapers to Pitzer Digital, LLC, a publishing company based in Neligh. Bopp’s final newspapers will be the November 25 issues.
Carrie Pitzer will serve as publisher. She also owns the Antelope County News, Knox County News and Stanton Register.
“My staff is really excited about adding the communities of Spalding and Cedar Rapids to our coverage area,” Pitzer said. “We see Riverside quite a bit already with sports, so it will be nice to cover the Chargers moving forward, as well as the communities.”
Pitzer said there’s still a lot of work to do with the transition in the next few weeks. She’s hoping the part-time staff remain with the publication, as well as the freelance photographers. Pitzer said she hasn’t spoken to everyone yet, but those she has seem excited.
No real estate comes with the acquisition, so Pitzer said she’s unsure at this time where the office space will be. However, she plans to have an office in at least one of the communities.
“We don’t plan to run the publication out of Neligh. That’s where billing and design work will be done, but it’s important to have a presence in Boone and Greeley counties. We also have offices in Stanton, Creighton and Bloomfield, so we work hard to be active members of our communities,” Pitzer said.
A Facebook page has already been created called Cedar Rapids Spalding News to incorporate a social media presence. It kicked off on Friday with coverage of the Riverside win over Summerland, which happened to be from Antelope County. There will also be a website soon.
“It worked out really well for me to be at that game Friday, and I’ll actually have two reporters/photographers at this week’s quarterfinal against Neligh-Oakdale, although I will be covering a different game,” she said. “We will need help covering sporting events in the future, but I think the community and parents will be excited to help provide a digital presence to promote our local youth. They’ve been very welcoming so far.”
As for what will change for the publication, Pitzer said she hopes it’s an easy transition for readers and advertisers. Pitzer Digital newspapers are known for their positive news coverage, hyperlocal approach and social media presence.
“I don’t want to over-promise anything, but our goals are to eventually be a weekly newspaper with color pages, especially color photos of our our youth,” she said. “I plan to start small with that with occasional color issues as the advertising allows for it. But my goal is to be a color newspaper as quickly as possible with a couple of interns from the high school helping out, too.”
Pitzer said she appreciates all of the help received from Dave Bopp and Paula Bopp-Bader with making the transition as seamless as possible.
“This newspaper has been in the family for several generations, so we know the importance of turning this over to trusted individuals. To be given this opportunity of trust means a lot to me, and I will do everything I can to make sure the Spalding and Cedar Rapids communities are as proud of us as we are of representing them,” Pitzer said.