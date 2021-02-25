To Pinnacle Bank, progress means building on their strength and stability to innovate and serve. This has led the bank to invest in technology products and the places where they serve their customers, including the branch in Neligh.
Contributing to Neligh’s future has always been a priority for Pinnacle Bank. Their community investment, partnership with area organizations and charitable giving are a point of pride. The bank’s community focus paired with the ongoing Downtown Revitalization Project inspired the renovation of their 100-year-old branch at 4th and Main.
“It was time, and change is a good thing,” said Andy Elder, President of the Neligh branch. “We’re going to update and modernize as much as possible, but we’re also keeping as much historical aspects as we can. We’ve had people stop in and say they’ve heard about the bank and just wanted to come in and look at it, so we want to keep all of the historical aspects.”
In 2020, the significant remodel got underway to replace the roof, install new windows and modernize the bank’s interior. During the remodel, they also preserved historical elements of the building, including the original marble countertops, fireplace and the atlas statue that sits on top of the building.
“I think this will bring a sense of pride,” he said, “not only for customers but for the community. It’ll be nice having things updated. I’m hoping things will be back to normal when this is done, and we can have a big open house and bring people in. This project exemplifies Pinnacle’s commitment to the community. People put money into our bank, and we put money back into the bank and the community. It’s a two-way street.”
Being able to stop by a local branch and receive friendly, exceptional service is becoming increasingly valuable. Pinnacle Bank looks forward to utilizing the updated space to provide those important in-person interactions for years to come.
Pinnacle Bank also continues to add to their variety of digital services available for consumers and businesses. In 2020, Pinnacle Bank introduced three noteworthy services for consumers: Zelle®, ClickSwitch® and CardControl.
Zelle allows users to send and receive money from trusted individuals.
ClickSwitch helps customers switch over direct deposits and automatic payments from accounts at other institutions.
CardControl gives users the power to manage their debit and credit cards on their smartphone including turning their cards off and on in an instant.
Pinnacle Bank’s vision is for high-quality banking to be accessible and convenient. Their implementation of new banking technology and investment in their branches and communities underscores their commitment to the future of banking.