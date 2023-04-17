NSP phone

The Nebraska State Patrol is alerting the public of a scam going around Nebraska this week. Over the last few days, NSP has received multiple reports of scammers spoofing Nebraska State Patrol phone numbers, attempting to scam victims.

“Scammers will use any method they think may work to try to steal your money or personal information,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Scammers often attempt to pose as a trusted entity, such as law enforcement. In this case, they are posing as Nebraska State Patrol representatives.”

