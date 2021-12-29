Multi-platinum selling Phil Vassar, whose career has garnered 10 No. 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits — including “Just Another Day in Paradise,” “Carlene” and “Six Pack Summer” — will headline this summer’s Antelope County Fair.
He award-winning singer-songwriter will hit the stage on Friday, Aug. 5, in Neligh. Tickets will go on sale in early spring. The fair will be Aug. 2-7 and also include extreme bull riding, the demo derby and tractor pull.
Vassar was racking up hits on the radio long before he even began his own recording career that has seen the release of nine albums, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year trophies, ACM’s Top New Male Vocalist and sold-out shows across the country.
His songwriting career blossomed in the mid-1990s when he landed a publishing contract with EMI and penned hits for Collin Raye (“Little Red Rodeo”), Alan Jackson (“Right on the Money”), Tim McGraw (“My Next Thirty Years and “For a Little While”), Jo Dee Messina (“Bye Bye” and “I’m Alright) and Blackhawk (“Postmarked Birmingham”).
Vassar signed a record deal of his own with Arista in 1998 and was named ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year in 1999 and 2001. 2020 marked an important anniversary for Vassar, 20 years since his first No. 1 single, “Just Another Day in Paradise,” was released.
To celebrate, Vassar released his long-awaited 10th studio album, Stripped Down. The album’s effortless production puts the songs front and center. It features songs written over the past 20 years but never-before recorded and new music, including “This is Where The End Starts”, co- written with daughter, Haley Vassar and Vassar’s take on “Postmarked Birmingham,” a hit he wrote for Blackhawk.
Vassar released several new projects in 2021, including an album covering songs from artists who have inspired him throughout his career. Additionally the hitmaker released a new podcast on the American Songwriter Podcast Network and season 3 of “Phil Vassar’s Songs from the Cellar.”
Look for more details on Vassar’s upcoming concert in Neligh at www.AntelopeCountyFair.com and www.AntelopeCountyNews.com.