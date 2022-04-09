Members of History Nebraska's board of trustees voted Friday tear down the two elevators and warehouse attached to the Neligh Mill. Four scenarios were presented, said Jill Dolberg, the state's deputy historic preservation officer, including doing nothing; repairing them; doing an adaptive reuse or tearing them down. In the end, the suggestion to investigate the possibility of saving the wheat elevator and demolishing the corn elevator and warehouse was approved. Look for more details in next weeks ACN.