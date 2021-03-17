Knowing a patient tested positive for COVID-19 didn’t stop Antelope Memorial Hospital residents from holding the hand of a stranger.
Administrator Diane Carlin said she couldn’t be more proud of how her employees remain compassionate and caring even while enduring the stress of a pandemic — that also pushed Antelope County’s largest employer into a remodeling project to better care for their patients.
“When I hear ‘healthcare heroes,’ that’s such an understatement of what every one of my employees has done,” said Carlin, as she teared up while talking about her staff. “I don’t know how anyone could love and care so much for people they’ve never met before. We had patients we knew were positive for COVID, and they’d sit in the room and hold their hands, knowing that even with the personal protection on, there was potential to expose themselves.”
Describing the last year as “controlled chaos,” Carlin said AMH is forging full-speed ahead to begin a spring remodel of patient rooms and the nursing floor — built in the 1970s — which will improve quality care, including for those with COVID.
“The pandemic has pushed us into this remodel,” Carlin said. “It will include a variety of improvements and updates which will enhance the flow of patient care, aesthetics of patient rooms and safe delivery of quality care for patients, to include those ill with COVID. Construction will begin this spring with the project being completed in phases to maintain AMH’s continuum of quality care for its patients.”
