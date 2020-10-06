A homeowner escaped a fire late Tuesday night in Orchard.
According to Kyle Maxwell of the Orchard Fire Department, the homeowner at 436 Noble Street was able to escape the evening fire without injuries and was outside the home when firefighters arrived. Maxwell said one room of the single-family home was fully engulfed upon arrival.
Maxwell said 20 firefighters from Orchard and Royal responded to the fire, which took about 10 minutes to extinguish. Maxwell said the cause of the fire is not known at this time.