It's a go for the Orchard pool, library and summer ball program, which is combined with Ewing this year.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, the village board formally approved the reopening of the pool. The date will be announced by the village soon.
The summer youth ball program was also approved.
The library will reopen on Wednesday. Hand sanitizer will be available when the public enters. Only two computers will be available and both will have a half-hour time limit. There will be no sitting in the back room and large drops in the month June.
The Village office will also reopen on Wednesday, as will the city park. Signs will be removed Wednesday at the park.