Orchard Public School will be providing grab and go sack lunches to students who have contacted the school and signed up for them by 10 a.m. that morning, according to school officials.
These lunches can be picked up on the east side of the school at the kitchen door from 11:45 to 12:15 Monday through Friday.
Students’ lunch accounts will be charged according to their current lunch status. This service will begin Monday, March 23 and continue through Monday, March 30, at which time administrators will reevaluate the school closure situation.