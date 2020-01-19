Orchard Public School recently recognized the second quarter/first semester honor roll students.
Students who average 85%-100% and have no C’s were named to the Honor Roll. Students who earned all A's were named to the Principal's Honor Roll. Following is a list of the students recognized and the Honor Rolls they earned recognition for:
First Semester Principal’s Honor Roll: (front row) Gunnar Shabram, Moxon Fox, Samuel Cheatum, Connor Thomson, Dane Miller, Wyatt Shabram, (middle row) Trevor Thomson, Carter Bergman, Ashley Melcher, Madison Melcher, Hadley Cheatum, (back row) Levi Cronk, Mason Hoke, Madleen Reipen, Houston Marino, Avery Cheatum, Kaci Wickersham.
First Semester Honor Roll: (front row) Marcell Summers, Preston Hoke, Yazlin Zermeno, Carlee Livingston, Tessa Janak, (middle row) Amor Zermeno, Cody Wickersham, David Arroyo, Taelyn Switzer, (back row) Eli Macke, Gage Switzer, Andrew Pearson, Keegan Smith, Gage Clifton. Not pictured: Savanna Ferris and Lizett Marino.
Second Quarter Principal’s Honor Roll: (front row, left to right) Tessa Janak, Moxon Fox, Samuel Cheatum, Connor Thomson, Carlee Livingston, (2nd row) Amor Zermeno, Carter Bergman, Ashley Melcher, Wyatt Shabram, (3rd row) Gunnar Shabram, Trevor Thomson, Levi Cronk, Hadley Cheatum, Madison Melcher, (back row) Mason Hoke, Madleen Reipen, Houston Marino, Avery Cheatum, Kaci Wickersham.
Second Quarter Honor Roll: (front row) Preston Hoke, Dane Miller, Yazlin Zermeno, (middle row) Keegan Smith, David Arroyo, Cody Wickersham, Taelyn Switzer, (back row) Andrew Pearson, Gage Switzer, Gage Clifton. Not pictured: Lizett Marino and Savanna Ferris.
