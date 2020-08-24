The 2020 Orchard St. Jude Bike-a-thon was held Saturday with 31 riders, walkers and runners participating.
"It was a very warm morning Saturday as the participants rode as hard as they could for one hour," organizer Jeff Shabram said. "In the end, it was 153 miles ridden."
Participants were Gunnar Shabram, Wyatt Shabram, Ryan Rifer, Abbi Miller, Hudson Gray, Dylan Gray, Jersey Gray, Angela Gray, Cash Wickersham, Landon Nelson, Taylon Bertschinger, Sierra Summers, Brekken Summers, Jason Shaver, Jaelyn Shaver, Journey Shaver, Kate Watson, Paisley Watson, Preston Watson, Parker Watson, Porter Watson, Austin Cepel, Ansley Williby, Addalynn Williby, Alaina Williby, Ellie Heiss, and Jeff Shabram.
"Your strong legs and bodies can help heal the bodies of sick children with cancer at St. Jude’s Children’s hospital," Shabram said, thanking the participants. "A big thank you to the helpers: Dian Magnuson, Tina Bertschinger, Del Schwager, John Shaver, and Monte Shabram and to Monte and Rita Shabram for the snacks and prizes."
The award for the most miles ridden went to Dylan Gray with 11.5 miles. The most money collected (so far) is from Taylon Bertschinger with $325.
"Thank you to the community, family and friends for supporting these kids in their fundraising mission for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital," he said. "Please consider a donation if a child asks you for a pledge — 100 percent of all money raised goes to children’s cancer research.
Shabram said the kids have through the end of this week, Friday, Aug. 28, to collect donations.