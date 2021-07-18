Orchard puts ‘free’ back in Free Days
The Orchard Community Club is putting the “Free” back in Orchard Free Days — and it’s more than just a name.
The weekend will be full of free events for current, past and future residents to enjoy.
“We’re bringing back the name ‘Orchard Free Days’ because that’s what it originally was called,” said Kristi Schutt of the Orchard Community Club. “We want it to be an enjoyable family weekend for people, and there’s really a lot to do all weekend long.”
The weekend will kick off with free registration for the road rally on Friday, July 23. Sponsored by the Orchard News/Antelope County News, those participating are welcome to donate to the community club’s future events. Five hundred dollars for prizes was donated by Orchard’s newspaper.
Following the road rally, cruise night, historical society chicken feed and free movie at The Rex, Dylan Bloom will have downtown Orchard rocking. Tickets are on sale throughout the community for just $8 each. It’s $10 at the gate.
The music will continue Saturday, July 24, with the Bucka Ruse band, which follows the fire department’s wing night and young men’s club cornhole tournament for both adults and youth. There will be a beer garden during the events.
“We’ve never had two nights of street dances, so Friday and Saturday night will be big for Orchard,” Schutt said. “We thought it would be fun to have a band on Saturday after the cornhole tournament.”
Schutt said there will be plenty of family activities both Saturday and Sunday from a tractor flipping contest to kids games at the baseball field. There will be a flea market at The Rex and poker run as well Saturday.
What’s free on Saturday? There’s a free full body workout from 719 Fitness, free kids game at the park with free lunch for the kids, a free pool party with KBRX and a free ping pong drop at the football field. Plains Cover Crop is sponsoring the ping pong drop and giving away hundreds of dollars in prizes.
Sunday will feature the firemen’s annual pancake breakfast, along with the annual parade before the famous beef barbecue — all of which are, again, free. The Cliff Erb family is covering the costs of the breakfast and Dusty’s has generously donated to make the barbecue free for everyone.
There will be even more inflatables — also free — for the kids to enjoy during the barbecue as well. New this year will be a car show and brownie sundaes courtesy of the volleyball team.
“Orchard has always been known for its beef barbecue. We have a reputation for quality, and the barbecue has long been a staple of Orchard Free Days,” she said. “With some new events on Sunday, it’s going to be another great family day that no one should miss.”
Schutt said Orchard Free Days have always been a showcase of community involvement with multiple organizations hosting events, and the 2021 celebration is another example of that partnership. That’s why it will be bigger than it has been in years, she said.
“We’ve always had a lot of people help organize the celebration, and this year, each organization is stepping up to do even more,” Schutt said. “It’s going to be very family oriented with a push to get even more alumni back.”
Schutt said she anticipates even more being added to the lineup of events as July approaches. Updates will be available on The Orchard News Facebook page to keep the public informed of changes and additions.
“We’re all very excited about the weekend. It’s going to be a lot of fun and lots of enjoyment for a lot of ages. Hopefully, we’ll have a lot of familiar faces coming back to Orchard,” she said. “We want people to know we have a nice community here as they come and enjoy the weekend. We have a lot to offer with even more to be announced.”