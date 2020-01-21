Orchard is hosting a community meeting at the school on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss possible uses for the Orchard Public School building.
Those attending are encouraged to share ideas for using the buildings after students begin attending the new Summerland cornfield school.
Ideas discussed have included community center, village offices, library, fitness center and daycare.
“We have to do something so that it doesn’t become run down,” board member John Ferguson said during the monthly meeting. “We have to be prepared and protect the community, so that it doesn’t become an eyesore.”
