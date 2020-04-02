The Orchard Public School will be hosting a Parade of Teachers in Orchard on Monday, April 6 starting at 11 a.m.
"We invite students and their parents to come out and see all of your teachers who miss you!" Principal Cathy Cooper. "Remember to follow the social distancing rules and keep six feet between you and others. Please stand or park with your family only, and do not congregate with friends and neighbors."
The parade will begin and end at the school. Here is a photo of the parade route:
If you are not already registered for a grab-and-go lunch and would like one on Monday, please contact the school by 9:30 so that the cooks can have your lunch ready for pick up at 11:30 following the parade.