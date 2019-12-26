All ages are invited to the HOPE Parish family New Year’s Eve party at the Orchard United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 10
p.m. There will be games, food and fun for all ages. The 2019 version of the movie, “The Lion King,” will begin at 8 p.m.
