After a foot pursuit through the streets and backyards in Neligh, officers arrested an Orchard man who allegedly “bolted” from the Antelope County courthouse when asked to submit to a drug test Wednesday.
Justin Golter, 47, appeared in district court and pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver prior to the incident.
Sheriff Bob Moore said Golter took off on foot after Deputy Lyle Juracek requested a urine sample to test for drugs.
“He went running and took off down by Pinnacle Bank and towards those apartments by the grocery store, then he was down by Carharts and then he went back up north and then he was down by Pioneer Homes and that’s where I intercepted him,” Moore said.
Golter was arrested and is being held in the Antelope County Jail on a $250,000 bond. His previous bond was revoked. Several additional charges are now pending, according to the sheriff.
