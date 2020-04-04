Orchard Easter Egg Hunt

Orchard parents are encouraged to post a photo of their Easter Egg Hunters  to enter in a drawing for Easter baskets!

The Orchard Economic Development Association (OEDA) and Orchard Community Club are hosting the photo hunt instead of a traditional hunt to follow gathering restrictions due to COVID-19.

Post photos on the Facebook post shown below by 9 a.m. on April 10th.

Age groups are 4 and under, 5-7 and 8-10.

A winner will be drawn from each age division to win an Easter basket donated by the OEDA.

